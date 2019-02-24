Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for James Colson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Colson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James "Jim" Colson Obituary
James "Jim" Colson
New Windsor, NY
James "Jim" Colson, 76, beloved husband, father and grandfather, entered into rest on Sunday, February 24, 2019. The son of the late James Virgil and Estelle (Hapeman) Colson, he was born November 21, 1942 in West Point, NY.
Jim was a graduate of NFA Class of 1960, and enjoyed a successful career as a salesman. He was an avid NY Rangers fan and enjoyed following sports his children were in. He loved to dance and listen to music. He had a big heart, a kind spirit, infectious smile and was always laughing.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, the love of his life, Patrice (Henry) Colson; his children: James Colson of Seattle WA, Lisa Vitale (Ed) of Verbank, NY, Tim Colson (Emily) of Marlboro, NY, Kelli Colson (Timothy Parker) of Portland, ME, Brendan Colson of New Windsor, NY; siblings: Donna Grogan of Newburgh, Debra Earler of Newburgh, Jon Colson of TX, Diana Jazwinski of Newburgh; grandchildren: Tabatha Morgan-McMahon, Jude Kulak, Quinn, Jackson, Chase, and Clayton Colson; many beloved nieces and nephews; and well-loved by his sisters-in-law Judith Seymour, Deborah Graham (Bill) and brother-in-law Michael Henry.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, February 26 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday at the funeral home, with burial following in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now