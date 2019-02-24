|
|
James "Jim" Colson
New Windsor, NY
James "Jim" Colson, 76, beloved husband, father and grandfather, entered into rest on Sunday, February 24, 2019. The son of the late James Virgil and Estelle (Hapeman) Colson, he was born November 21, 1942 in West Point, NY.
Jim was a graduate of NFA Class of 1960, and enjoyed a successful career as a salesman. He was an avid NY Rangers fan and enjoyed following sports his children were in. He loved to dance and listen to music. He had a big heart, a kind spirit, infectious smile and was always laughing.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, the love of his life, Patrice (Henry) Colson; his children: James Colson of Seattle WA, Lisa Vitale (Ed) of Verbank, NY, Tim Colson (Emily) of Marlboro, NY, Kelli Colson (Timothy Parker) of Portland, ME, Brendan Colson of New Windsor, NY; siblings: Donna Grogan of Newburgh, Debra Earler of Newburgh, Jon Colson of TX, Diana Jazwinski of Newburgh; grandchildren: Tabatha Morgan-McMahon, Jude Kulak, Quinn, Jackson, Chase, and Clayton Colson; many beloved nieces and nephews; and well-loved by his sisters-in-law Judith Seymour, Deborah Graham (Bill) and brother-in-law Michael Henry.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, February 26 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday at the funeral home, with burial following in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019