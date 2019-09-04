Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for James Biesele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Biesele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. Biesele Obituary
James D. Biesele
August 17, 1945 - August 30, 2019
Town of Greenville, NY
James D. Biesele, age 74 of the Town of Greenville, NY, passed away August 30, 2019 in Middletown, NY. He was born on August 17, 1945 in Manhattan, NY, the son of George W. and Marion Eiseman Biesele.
James retired as a maintenance supervisor for Goshen Secure Center, Goshen, NY. He also worked for Herzog Lumber Co., in Kingston, NY. James enjoyed bartending at the American Legion Post in Middletown, NY. He married Kathleen Seymour Biesele who survives at home.
He is also survived by his daughter, Bridget Furman and her husband, Scott; his two sons, Thomas Biesele, Kenneth Biesele and his wife, Tina Marie all of the Town of Greenville; his beloved five grandchildren, Christianna, Eric, Kayla, James and David; his two sisters, Lisa and Carolyn; his brother, Warren; several nieces and nephews.
The Biesele family will receive friends 11:40 a.m. to 12 noon, Saturday, September 14, at Holy Cross R.C, Church, South Centerville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 noon. Rev. Michael Cedro will be the celebrant. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knightauchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now