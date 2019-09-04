|
James D. Biesele
August 17, 1945 - August 30, 2019
Town of Greenville, NY
James D. Biesele, age 74 of the Town of Greenville, NY, passed away August 30, 2019 in Middletown, NY. He was born on August 17, 1945 in Manhattan, NY, the son of George W. and Marion Eiseman Biesele.
James retired as a maintenance supervisor for Goshen Secure Center, Goshen, NY. He also worked for Herzog Lumber Co., in Kingston, NY. James enjoyed bartending at the American Legion Post in Middletown, NY. He married Kathleen Seymour Biesele who survives at home.
He is also survived by his daughter, Bridget Furman and her husband, Scott; his two sons, Thomas Biesele, Kenneth Biesele and his wife, Tina Marie all of the Town of Greenville; his beloved five grandchildren, Christianna, Eric, Kayla, James and David; his two sisters, Lisa and Carolyn; his brother, Warren; several nieces and nephews.
The Biesele family will receive friends 11:40 a.m. to 12 noon, Saturday, September 14, at Holy Cross R.C, Church, South Centerville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 noon. Rev. Michael Cedro will be the celebrant. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knightauchmoody.com
