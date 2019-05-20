|
|
James D. Park
October 13, 1948 - January 25, 2019
Little Meadows, PA
James David Park, a longtime resident of Little Meadows, PA, (formerly of Warwick, NY) passed away peacefully in his sleep in Friday, January 25, 2019 at the VA Community Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, PA. James was 70 years old. James was born in the Goshen Hospital, Goshen, NY to Alfred and Mary (VanStrander) Park and he was the youngest of four children.
James graduated from Warwick Valley High School, Class of 1967. After graduation he worked for his father on the family farm in Warwick, NY until he enlisted into the U.S. Army serving his country during the Vietnam War.
After re-entering civilian life, James worked as a Pressman for various printing companies. He loved hunting, fishing, NASCAR, listening to the Grateful Dead, and long conversations with fellow members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 480, Owego, NY. He was a member of the NRA and Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). Upon his death, James donated his corneas to SightLife.
James is survived by his sister, Nancy Marie (Glenn) Miller of Warwick. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Rita Orthodox-Weigele, brother Alfred F.W. (Butch) Park, and sister-in-law, Joan Park. He is also survived by an aunt, Mary VanStrander of McAfee, NJ, several nephews, grand-nephews, a grand-niece, and many cousins.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Funeral services are at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Crystal Paul officiating. Burial will be in the family gravesite in the Warwick Cemetery following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to the New Milford-Edenville UMC, P.O. Box 137, New Milford, NY 10959.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 20 to May 21, 2019