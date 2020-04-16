|
|
James D. Taggart
June 19, 1937 - April 14, 2020
Monticello, NY
James Douglas Taggart of Monticello, a retired tractor trailer driver and lifelong resident of the area, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 82.
The son of the late Charles A. Taggart and Emma L. Schroeder Yamanaka, he was born June 19, 1937 in Monticello.
Jim spent much of his free time with his woodworking and had an artistic flair. He also enjoyed playing his accordion singing songs that he loved including, "How Much Is That Doggy in the Window" and "Danny Boy". Jim was affectionately known as "Uncle Tim" by his many nieces and nephews.
Jim was a gentle man with a witty sense of humor. Jim loved to talk, but was also a great listener. In his later years, he was able to spend time with his grandson, Brent, having many happy hours together. Jim loved barbecues by the fire at home with his family, especially when he and his brothers in law got together for their strictly amateur jam sessions. We will have many happy memories.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Shirley Marie DeGraw Taggart at home; a daughter: Kelly Taggart Murran and her husband, Scott; a grandson: Brent Scott Murran; sisters in law: Luella Tremper and Barbara DeGraw; and many, many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter: Tracey Taggart Votee; a brother: Henry Yamanaka; and a sister: Naomi Yamanaka.
Due to our current health crisis, his funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family, and a public memorial service may be held at a later date. Burial will be made at the Fallsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contribution can be made to the Rock Hill Church of the Nazarene, 210 Katrina Falls Road, Rock Hill, NY 12775.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020