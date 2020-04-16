Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for James Taggart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Taggart


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. Taggart Obituary
James D. Taggart
June 19, 1937 - April 14, 2020
Monticello, NY
James Douglas Taggart of Monticello, a retired tractor trailer driver and lifelong resident of the area, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 82.
The son of the late Charles A. Taggart and Emma L. Schroeder Yamanaka, he was born June 19, 1937 in Monticello.
Jim spent much of his free time with his woodworking and had an artistic flair. He also enjoyed playing his accordion singing songs that he loved including, "How Much Is That Doggy in the Window" and "Danny Boy". Jim was affectionately known as "Uncle Tim" by his many nieces and nephews.
Jim was a gentle man with a witty sense of humor. Jim loved to talk, but was also a great listener. In his later years, he was able to spend time with his grandson, Brent, having many happy hours together. Jim loved barbecues by the fire at home with his family, especially when he and his brothers in law got together for their strictly amateur jam sessions. We will have many happy memories.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Shirley Marie DeGraw Taggart at home; a daughter: Kelly Taggart Murran and her husband, Scott; a grandson: Brent Scott Murran; sisters in law: Luella Tremper and Barbara DeGraw; and many, many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter: Tracey Taggart Votee; a brother: Henry Yamanaka; and a sister: Naomi Yamanaka.
Due to our current health crisis, his funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family, and a public memorial service may be held at a later date. Burial will be made at the Fallsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contribution can be made to the Rock Hill Church of the Nazarene, 210 Katrina Falls Road, Rock Hill, NY 12775.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -