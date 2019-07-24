|
JAMES DOUGLAS JETTE
June 24, 1949 - June 2, 2019
Kingwood, TX
Jim was born in Middletown on June 24, 1949 to Emile Jette and Dolores Neill Jette. The family moved to Goshen and he graduated from Goshen High School in 1967. James received a BS in Business from Pennsylvania Military College in 1971, and later earned a MS in Finance from the University of Houston in 1991.
Jim was employed in the airline industry for much of his life, working in Miami, Denver, and Houston. Since 2008 he has worked as a Senior Manager with USA Industries in Houston.
Jim collapsed on his way home from work on May 6 and never recovered. He passed on June 2, 2019 at age 69.
A remembrance for him will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th at KELLY JEANS, 145 N Church St, in Goshen.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 24 to July 25, 2019