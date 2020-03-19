|
James " Jimmy" Dwyer
May 9, 1934 - March 13, 2020
Montgomery, NY
James "Jimmy" Dwyer took Jesus' hand on March 13, 2020 and went into Heaven to be greeted by all his family and friends who had gone before him. What a Glorious Welcoming that must have been!
Jimmy was born May 9th, 1934 in Thurles, Co. Tipperary, Ireland. He was the son of Patrick Dwyer and Bridget Cody Dwyer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Susan Dwyer, along with many family members both here in the States and Ireland.
Jimmy loved to teach his grandson Sebastian Adams how to play soccer since he played all sports in Ireland. He enjoyed marching with the kids in the Walker Valley Marching Band and building stage sets with Sam Wright at the Hudson Valley Conservatory. Jimmy spent many years working with Susan doing volunteer work at the Salvation Army Newburgh Corp with Capt. Rohan and Sheila Gage.
Jimmy adored his granddaughter, Arianna Lugo and loved watching her in plays and listening to her play the piano for him.
He was in the U.S. Army, also worked for At&T/Lucent. He was a avid golfer and a member of the Gaelic Golf Club NYC.
He attended St. Paul's church in Bullville to whom we want to thank for being his friends and coming to the house to share communion.
He wants to thank Angelese Adams for helping with his care . . .he loved her . . .she was such a Blessing to him.
We couldn't have gotten through this last year without the help, care and love of team. Kathleen, singing her Irish songs with him, Heather G and Heather who shared a laugh, Laura with her support, Melanie and Sara with their guidance and Jeff! for guy talk.
Thank you!
I lost my Husband . . .my love . . .my partner. My heart is broken. In one of our last conversations he told me "he would Open the door for me" when I passed over and I believe him. We will continue our conversations every day, my love.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020