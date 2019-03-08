|
|
James "Pierre" E. Clark Jr. LCpl USMC
February 23, 1966 - February 28, 2019
Newburgh, NY
James "Pierre" E. Clark Jr. (LCpl. USMC), 53, of Newburgh, NY, entered eternal rest on February 28, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones from near and far.
Philippians 4:13
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
James, son of the late James E. Clark Sr. and Mary Bowman Clark, was born February 23, 1966 in Newburgh, NY. A loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend; his kind nature and infectious charm was felt by all those he loved.
"Semper Fi. Do or Die… Ooh Rah! Ooh Rah!"
Upon graduating from Newburgh Free Academy in 1983, at the age of 17, he joined the United States Marine Corps. Honored for his high-marksmanship and keen shooting abilities, his fondest Marine memories stem from his duty served in Panama City, Panama during the height of "Operation: Desert Shield," in 1990-1991 respectfully.
As one of the, "Original PJs," Pierre often boasted a sense of pride and appreciation for where he's come from and just how far he's made it. He often acknowledged his initiative to enter the USMC as "one of the best decisions" he's ever made. Traveling, cooking, and experiencing new cultures and lands were three of the many things he appreciated about being a Marine. Semper Fi!
"I'm gonna live forever and a day. So even after forever, I still got a day left." - JC
After his seven year stint in the USMC, Pierre became a full-time family-man and all-around loving father and grandfather. His love felt genuine and approach was gentle with every addition of child and grandchild over the years. There was absolutely nothing he loved more than spending time with his children and grandchildren.
A gentle nature combined with an unmatched sense of humor/personality, James exuded a necessary comfort for all of his children and grands. Countless sayings, age-old jokes, and cunning sarcasm balanced out a mild-mannered provider, teacher, and comedian, or at least he thought he was.
Stillness and patience combined with an unconditional love and understanding of how far he's come in life, told a story of a man who has persevered and withstood every battle with faith and trust in The Lord.
Pierre is survived by his; wife, Theresa Clark; four sons: Ta'lawrence Clark, Kyle Clark, Ta'ron Clark, and Pierre (Chief) Clark; four daughters: Tatiana (Chi-Chi) Clark, Chekira (Kyra) Clark, Kierre (Mamas') Clark, and Sahia Shirley; five grandchildren: Semiah Clark, DeMari Clark, Indin Clark, Journey Samboy, and Kasen Balaguer; siblings: Yvette Clark, Tiffany Clark, Tasha Williams, Julius Williams, Hershell Johnson, Bishop Joseph Clark and Hillary Rayford.
The family sends its deepest appreciation for those who've reached out and offered its condolences and helping hand. We love each and every one of you. - Family.
Mr. Clark will lay in repose from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 11 at Church of God By Faith, 29 Bridge St., Newburgh, NY 12550. Funeral service begins at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment with Full Military Honors is will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019