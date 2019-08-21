|
|
James E. Wilson
October 17, 1946 - August 19, 2019
Florida, NY
James E. Wilson of Florida, NY, a retired machine operator for Georgia Pacific in Warwick and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on August 19, 2019 in Warwick. He was 72.
The son of the late Matthew F. and Mildred D. Groom Wilson, he was born on October 17, 1946 in Warwick, New York.
James was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam Era.
Survivors include his brother, Matthew F. Wilson Jr. and his wife, Eileen of Mountaindale, NY; his sister, Patsy Markowski of Florida, NY; his nieces and nephews: Matthew F. Wilson III and his wife, Sandy, Gary L. Wilson Jr., Erich James Kerber and his wife, Tammy, Dennis R. Wilson and his wife, Holly, Monica Pennings and her husband, Jack and Lynn Ann Revella and her husband, Nick. He is also survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews.
James was predeceased by his brother, Gary Lee Wilson Sr.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
