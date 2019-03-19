|
|
James Edward Ehre
February 17, 1937 - March 13, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
James Edward Ehre of Port Jervis, NY died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Joseph's Place. He was 82.
He was born February 17, 1937 in New York, NY the son of the late John Ehre and the late Margaret Seibolt Ehre.
James was married to Lillian May Dubies in 1972 in Port Jervis, NY.
He loved to be outdoors; hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Lillian May Ehre of Port Jervis, NY; his daughter: Rhonda May Finch and husband, Henry of Port Jervis, NY; grandchildren: Austin Finch and his companion, Jasmine Burris of Port Jervis, NY, Nicholas Finch of Port Jervis, NY; great-granddaughter: Sierra May Finch.
James was predeceased by his two brothers: John Ehre and Robert Ehre.
There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium in Milford, PA. A burial of Cremains will be held at a later date in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. 845-856-5191. For more information or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019