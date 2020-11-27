1/
James F. Durland
1939 - 2020
James F. Durland
July 24, 1939 - November 26, 2020
Sparrowbush, NY
James F. Durland of Sparrowbush, NY died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital. He was 81.
He was born July 24, 1939 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of the late Nathan Coe Sr. and the late Elizabeth Blanchard Coe.
James was married to Dorothy Deagle on October 30, 1966 in Grahamsville, NY and were happily married for 48 years.
He was the Town of Deerpark Constable from 1975 until 1976 when he became the Town of Deerpark Police commissioner until 1978. James proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was also a Weblo Cub Scout Leader.
A family statement read: James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and my best friend.
Surviving are his wife: Dorothy Durland, at home; his daughter: Lorraine Jeziorkowski and her husband, Frederick and his son: Scott Durland and his wife, Shani, all of Austin, TX; grandchildren: Avery, Tyler, Cooper and Harper; his brother: Nathan Coe, Jr. and his wife, Lottie of Sparrowbush, NY; his sister: Josephine Knibbs and her husband, Terry of Glenspey, NY. James was predeceased by his sister: Catherine Frey and her husband, William.
There will be no visitation. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
The Durland family would like to send a special thank you to his doctor John Ferguson and to his "surrogate niece", Karen Howard and her husband, Greg.
Memorial contributions in James' name may be made to American Diabetes Association, NYS - Memorial Processing Center, PO Box 31160, Hartford, CT 06150-1160 or American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. 845-856-5191. For more information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2020.
