James F. Post
June 2, 1948 - October 18, 2019
Middletown, NY
James peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 18, 2019 at home with his beloved Beth by his side.
Jim was born on June 2, 1948 in Oahu, Hawaii. He was the son of Carolyn K. and the late Frederick H. Post. He was a graduate of Valley Central High School, O.C.C.C., and the University of Maryland. Jim was a retired IBM Executive and thoroughly enjoyed a blissful retirement.
Jim enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid hunter with numerous trophy Bucks, a fisherman, he loved travelling, and playing golf with his brother Mike and friends. He was a cigar aficionado and enjoyed fine whiskey.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Beth. His siblings: Michael Post and his partner, Renee Bogart, Florida, NY, Barbara Barone and her husband, Steve, Walden, NY, Nancy P. Houghtaling and her husband, Bruce, Walden, NY, Thomas Post, Walker Valley, NY and Vicki P. Vermilyea, Walden, NY.
Jim is further survived by his nieces and nephews: Amy Pooly and her husband, Dave, Thomas Mitchell, Emily DiCuio and her husband, Anthony, Katie Vermilyea and J.M., Paul Vermilyea and Amy Vermilyea; his grand-nieces: Eliza Pooley and Isabella DiCuio; and grand nephews: Henry Pooley and Miles Pooley.
Jim's father was in the Air Force and Carolyn and the children traveled extensively from Guam to the Carolinas, England to New York, Texas and back. Because of this, Jim developed a sense of flexibility. His parents valued education immensely and Jim succeeded wherever he went.
Jim was quick witted and well diversed in all aspects of life. An avid Jeopardy fan, he answered most of the questions correctly. Jim was mentioned in the National Enquirer, several times, for his ability to solve the "Famous Actor or Actress" crossword puzzles. He was positive that he would someday be the grand winner of Quick Draw, scratch offs and the lottery.
Jim's true passion was the authentic renovation of his and Beth's horse farm, known as, Cedar Ridge Quarter Horses, the historic Ogden Farm located in the Town of Wallkill. Beautiful fruit orchards were created by Jim's tree planting. Jim continued his hobby as a horticulturist, farmer and gardener.
Jim's love of animals was exemplified by witnessing his faithful companion Weimaraners, Jake and K.C., traipsing after them wherever he went. He also took care to know every bird variety that visited the farm.
Music was another passion of his. It began in Bethel, NY at the site of the original 1969 Woodstock Festival. Jim contributed his talent for building the sound stages. His original tickets are one of his prized possession!
Other fond memories of that era include his cross-country trip with best buddies Greg Lee and Greg Schloemer, who have remained lifelong friends.
Some of our favorite memories with Jim were inspired by Gram Kelly! At holidays, and family gatherings, the siblings could be found seated around the card tables playing bridge, King's Corners, and several rowdy games of Crazy Rummy. However, we're not so sure Gram would have exactly approved of the occasional stray ace that miraculously appeared from Jim's sleeve or behind someone's glasses!
Jim and Beth sincerely thank the amazing staff of O.R.M.C., Dr. Jeffrey Stewart, Dr. Nkethiah and the 4 East Rehabilitation staff and 2 North Oncology. Any donations in Jim's memory may be sent to O.R.M.C.
The family wishes to thank Jim and Beth's multitude of friends who have supported them, especially Mary.
Visitation will be held at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 8:00 p.m.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019