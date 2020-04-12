|
James F. Schum
October 13, 1944 - April 11, 2020
Beacon, NY
Jim Schumm of Beacon, NY, formerly of Westbrookville entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Jim was born on October 13, 1944 to Frank and Ethel Schumm in Brooklyn, NY. Jim loved traveling on trains, planes and automobiles. He graduated from Brooklyn Tech High School, and attended the Academy of Aeronautics in Flushing, Queens obtaining his airplane mechanics license. He went on to serve two-years in the United States Navy as an aviation mechanic.
He started his career repairing cash registers at National Cash Register, followed by a long career with Unisys Corporation, as a mainframe field engineer.
On weekends you'd always see Jim in the driveway fixing or washing one of his 32 cars he wore through over the years. Jim was a member of Holy Name Church in Otisville, for many years. He was also a member of the Deer Park Lions Club, and an archivist with the O&W Railway Historical Society. Jim was also a dedicated volunteer for many years at Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife, Camilla 'Marge' Schumm, and his loving children Lisa and Jim. He is further survived by his brother, Steven of Bloomingburg and his sister, Jane Heinsman of Plattekill, NY.
We will miss him dearly…
A Memorial Gathering will be held at the convenience of his family privately at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Libby Funeral & Cremation Services, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508; To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory with the family, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020