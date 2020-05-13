James "Toby" Faison

September 19, 1934 - May 10, 2020

Newburgh, NY

James "Toby" Faison, a forty-five year resident of Newburgh, New York, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Sapphire Nursing Home of Meadow Hill, in Newburgh, New York.

James was born on September 19, 1934 in Turkey, North Carolina to the late Jerry and Louise Faison. He was a dishwasher for many years at the Hotel Newburgh.

James was a faithful member of New Life Pentecostal Church, Inc. where he served in the Men's Ministry. He loved to sing in the Male Chorus until his health began to fail.

James "Toby" Faison is survived by his wife, Beverly Faison, of Newburgh, New York; six sisters: Helen Smith, Dorothy Faison, and Brenda Faison all of Newburgh, New York and Anna Louise Jackson of Goldsboro, North Carolina. Two brothers, Larry Donnell Faison and wife, Linda, of Newburgh, New York; Billy Faison and wife, Betty, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, along with several nieces. He is predeceased by Mattie Powell and Nellie Faison both of Newburgh, New York, and nephews Jerry Lewis Smith, Jason Colon and Ledell Smith; other relatives and many friends.

Mr. Faison will have a Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.



