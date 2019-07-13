|
James G. Paes "Swackdaddy"
December 28, 1964 - July 13, 2019
Ellenville, NY
James G. Paes, "Swackdaddy" of Ellenville, NY, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital surrounded by family and friends. He was 54 years old. Jimmy was born on December 28, 1964 in Ellenville; he was the son of Barbara and Anthony Paes Sr.
Jimmy had graduated from Ellenville High School "Class of 1983." Shortly after graduating he enlisted in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in 1987. On May 25, 1991 he married Colleen (Kelly) Paes.
Jimmy had worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator and Truck Driver for Downes Tree Service in Hawthorne, NJ. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was truly loved and will be deeply missed.
In addition to his wife Colleen and his parents, Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Danielle Paes; his brothers, Anthony Paes Jr. and his wife Renee and Daniel Paes and his wife Georgiana; his sister, Nicole Paes-Bell; his mother-in-law, Marilyn Seymour and her husband David; his father-in-law, Daniel Kelly and his wife Barbara; his brothers-in-law, Tom Kelly and his wife Krista and David Seymour Jr.; as well as several nieces, nephews and one great niece.
As per Jimmy's wishes there will be no services. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, NY. 845-647-4343. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at: www.loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 13 to July 14, 2019