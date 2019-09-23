Home

James "Jim" Golon

James "Jim" Golon Obituary
James "Jim" Golon
April 6, 1946 - September 20, 2019
New Windsor, NY
James "Jim" Golon, of New Windsor, NY entered into eternal rest on September 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 73 years old.
The son of the late Joseph George Golon and Regina Marie (Piekarski) Golon, James was born on April 6, 1946 in Glen Cove, NY.
James was a retired Traffic Engineer for the County of Nassau on Long Island.
James honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
Throughout his life, James was an avid participant in numerous hobbies and sports. He was also an active volunteer in youth baseball and as a skeet shooting instructor at West Point Military Academy. His gentle kindness has touched and influenced the hearts of many. He will be missed greatly.
James is survived by his loving wife: Diane (Jaskot) at home; his son: Justin and his wife, Cynthia; his siblings: Janet Carpenter, Linda Goess, Gloria (Bert) Kraskinski, Thomas (Janet) Golon, and Peter Golon; and his nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 26th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 27th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment with Military will follow the Mass at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Memorial Contributions in Jim's name may be directed to Cornwall Little League in memory of Jim Golon, PO box 427, Cornwall, NY 12518.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
