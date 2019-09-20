|
James H. Wallace
February 5, 1930 - September 13, 2019
Fort Montgomery, NY
James H. Wallace, 89, a lifelong resident of Highland Falls/Fort Montgomery, passed away on September 13, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. Son of the late James and Mildred Bock Wallace, he was born February 5, 1930 in Highland Falls, NY.
Jimmy graduated from Highland Falls High School where he was a standout athlete and attended Ithaca College until his call to service in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954 as a Navy Corpsman. He attended Athletic Training School in Kissimmee, FL and upon graduation turned down job offers with Dartmouth and the New York Yankees to work as an Athletic Trainer for the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY where he retired after 38 years of service, having served under many football and basketball legends. His joy in life was his family and the countless friends, who were always considered family. He was an avid sports fan, a lifelong member of the Church of the Holy Innocents, a board member of the Fort Montgomery Battle Site Association and a member of the Town of Highland Falls Historical Society.
Jimmy was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Georgia "Sissy" Wallace; his brother, Ronald Wallace and sisters, Dorothy Cooper and Joan Sakmann. He is survived by his three children: Kim Kort and her husband; Ronald of Highland Falls NY, Kelly Stang and her husband, Douglas of Altamont, NY, and Scott Wallace and daughter-in-law, Laurie Wallace of Smithtown, NY; his beloved six grandchildren: Katelyn Wilson and her husband, Bryan, Meghan Kort and her fiancé, Paul Malecot, Andrew and Lucas Stang, Sara and Emily Wallace; as well as his cherished two great-grandchildren: Jackson and Brayden Wilson and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday September 27, 2019 at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Highland Falls, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Holy Innocents, 401 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY 10928.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home 845-446- 2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019