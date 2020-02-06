Home

Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6023
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Olde Erie
James Hansen Obituary
James Hansen
September 15, 1953 - December 31, 2019
Westtown, NY
James Hansen passed away on Tuesday December 31, 2019 after a brave battle with lung cancer. He was 66 years old. Jim was born on September 15, 1953 to Laurence Hansen and the late Doris (Weeden) Hansen in Middletown NY.
Jim was married to his loving wife for 43 years, Caroline Hansen, who has since passed away. He is survived by his two daughters, Katie Hansen of Westtown, NY, Jessica Hansen-Morgewicz and her husband, James Morgewicz of Pine Bush, NY. He is also survived by his father, Laurence Hansen also of Westtown, NY; his sister Shirley Hansen and husband, Jim Lathrop of Rochester, NY.
Friends and Family are invited to visit from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday February 8 at Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY.
A celebration of life will be held at the Olde Erie immediately following services. A burial of cremains will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
