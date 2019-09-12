Home

March 18, 1957 - September 2, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
On September 2, 2019, James Harry Berchtold, 62 of Pine Bush passed away peacefully at home after a long hard fight with cancer with family at his side. Jim was born March 18, 1957 in Jersey City, NJ to William and Lilian (Auffenger) Berchtold.
Jim owned and operated his own landscape business which he enjoyed immensely. He was very passionate about spending time with his grandchildren as often as he could.
Jim was predeceased by his first wife, Bonnie (VanDemark) Berchtold and brother, John Berchtold.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy (Holladay) Berchtold who was always at his side; brother, William Berchtold and his wife, Gloria; sisters: Diane Lee, Sharon Sammis, Marie Flint, Barbara and husband, Chet VanDemark; daughters: Stephani and husband, Dennis Berchtold, Tina and husband Tom Schuller, son, Jim Berchtold; grandchildren: Michael Berchtold, Jade Berchtold, Thomas Schuller, Madison Schuller and Allison Schuller; also many nieces, nephews and cousins that he was very close to.
There will be no services. Donations can be made to the . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
