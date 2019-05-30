James Hilton Eckerson

June 7, 1947 - May 28, 2019

Otisville, NY

James Hilton Eckerson, a retired correction officer and lifetime resident of the Middletown area, died after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Catskill, NY. He was 71.

The son of the late Hilton and Shirley DeGroat Eckerson, he was born one of their five children on June 7, 1947 in Middletown. He graduated from MHS Class of 1965 and entered the U.S. Air Force in 1966.

During his service he was stationed in Viet Nam. He was honorably discharged in 1970 and married his sweetheart and best friend, Marsha Eickmeyer on March 22, 1973. Together they raised three children and Jamie went to work at Mid-Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick where he developed longtime friendships with many of his co-workers.

An avid reader and veteran, proud of his service, Jamie went back to school and graduated from Suny New Paltz. Of all of his accomplishments, being a grandparent to seven beautiful kids made him happiest. He was an enthusiastic fan at their T-Ball, basketball, soccer and Little League games and derived much pleasure from watching them play. He and Marsha celebrated 46 years of marriage and they both enjoyed the parties and gatherings with their family. Jamie loved being outdoors, doing yard work and tending to the garden.

James is survived by his loving wife, Marsha; his children, Janyne and husband, Jim McKenzie of Otisville, Alison and husband, Barney Horton of Greer, SC, James and his wife, Amy of Cuddebackville; a sister, Lori Morris and husband, Joseph of Bloomingburg and seven cherished grandchildren: Selena, Madison, Anthony, Logan, Taylor, Dannica and Emily.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Dennis and Robin Eckerson and sister, Judy Dimaggio.

Visitation for James will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019. A Funeral service of Remembrance will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4 with Fr. Michael Palazzo officiating at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the family plot in Wallkill Cemetery.

The family would also like to send a special thank you to Dr. Bruce Fischer and the Wound Care Staff, Dr. Daniel Rohmer and the staff at Davita Crystal Run Dialysis Center, and Middletown Park for all of their care during his illness.

Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. 845-343 6309 or www.applebee-mcphillips.com Published in Times Herald-Record from May 30 to May 31, 2019