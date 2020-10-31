1/1
James Holice Babcock Jr.
1948 - 2020
August 12, 1948 - October 27, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
James Holice Babcock, Jr., age 72, passed away in his home at Greenwood Lake, NY on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 with his loving wife and faithful cats, Marti and Leo, by his side.
The son of late Mary Wolanski Babcock and James Holice Babcock, Sr., James "Jim" was born on August 12, 1948. Jim cherished all of life's adventures and opportunities – he lived life to the fullest. A jack of all trades, Jim was an accomplished carpenter, handyman, photographer, truck driver, consignment store owner, and professional puppy-sitter.
Those who were fortunate enough to have known Jim, knew him for his carefree attitude, ingenious problem-solving, contagious laughter, and enormous heart. He could seamlessly go from talking about car mechanics and home improvement and then shifting the conversation to sports and then finishing with a story about walking across the stage in front of Jimi Hendrix and Janice Joplin at Woodstock (look for the man in the purple hat with huge purple feather).
Jim is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kathleen Ashe Babcock, and his son, Jesse and daughter-in-law, Ariel. He is also survived by his siblings: Gary, Regina, and Holly, and their spouses, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins once, twice, and even thrice removed, half-siblings, and countless other members of the Babcock family tree. Additionally, he is survived by his good friend and father-in-law, John Ashe, along with all of the members of the Ashe family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the animal rescue or shelter of your choice.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strong-Basile Funeral Home
4 Oak Street
Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
8454778240
