James J. Francis
November 18, 1976 - October 29, 2019
Maybrook, NY
James J. Francis of Maybrook, NY passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Maybrook. He was 42.
James was born November 18, 1976 in Verplanck, NY to Michael and Karen Francis.
He was a graduate of Hendrick Hudson HS, Montrose, NY and was an employee of the Town of Cortlandt Sanitation Department for many years. He was an active member of Cortlandt Masonic Lodge No. 34 and Wallkill Masonic Lodge No. 627 F.& A.M. He was also a former BS with T131 in Peekskill.
James was the father of Jayden Gulyas of Connecticut, and his six month old son, James Michael Christopher Francis.
He is also survived by his parents, Karen and Michael Francis of Walden and his life partner, Valarie Petersen of Maybrook.
He was predeceased by his brother, Christopher Francis in April.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, November 1st at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 p.m., Saturday, November 2 at Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
It was Jimmy's wish to have an education fund set up for his son, James Michael Christopher Francis, so please, in lieu of flowers, consider contributions payable to his mother, Valarie Petersen c/o Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019