James J. George
May 3, 1991 - February 1, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
James J. George, 28, of Bloomingburg, NY died Saturday, February 1, 2020.
James was born May 3, 1991 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He is the son of Mason and Angela George. He was a 2009 Pine Bush graduate and attended Orange County Community College.
He served in the New York National Guard and graduated Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri as Military Police he also served in the Army Reserve. He recently worked at Servpro, Middletown as a Safety Officer. James was the best person to be around he was the most big hearted angel with a great sense of humor. He loved his parents and his girlfriend.
He is survived by his loving parents Mason and Angela George of Bloomingburg; loving girlfriend, Gabriella Kenner; brother Matthew Hutton of Poughkeepsie; grandfather, Stanley Molinaro of Bloomingburg; grandmother, Barbara Marlatt of Lake Wells, FL; aunts and uncles, Vicky and Tom Neville, Molly and Randy Lyon and Denise and Doug Ujvary; cousins: Tim, Nick, Chris, Bret, Heather, Joey and Danielle.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 6th at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. The funeral will be held 11 am on Friday, February 7th at the Funeral Home.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020