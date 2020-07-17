James J. Kelly
February 6, 1939 - July 14, 2020
Chester, NY
James Kelly, 81 years old of Chester, entered into rest on Tuesday 14, 2020 at Garnett Health Center Middletown, NY. Son of the late William Kelly and Mary Kelly, nee: Meaney, he was born on February 6, 1939 in Bray, Co. Wicklow, Ireland.
After a brief stint in the Irish Army, James emigrated to the USA in 1957. He was drafted into U.S. Army and served from Jan. 1962 to Dec. 1963. During that time, he was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division.
James received his GED from New York State. From 1972-1974 he attended Rockland County Community College earning an AAS. In 1974 – 1976 he went to Iona College earning a BS and continued on to L.I.U. C.W. Post in 1976-1978 earning a MPA.
James joined the New York City Police Department in 1968 earning the rank of Detective. He retired in 1988 where he joined the U.S. Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration as an analyst. James worked with the DEA for 15 years before retiring.
James was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Survivors include his loving wife, Bridget Kelly; his children: William and his wife, Julia of New Hampton, NY, and Maria Morris and her husband, Todd of Monroe, NY; his brother, Billy and his wife, Chris of Iselin NJ; his sister, Maria of Wicklow Ireland, and his brother, John "Jerry" of Wexford, Ireland; his grandchildren: William, Samantha, John and Joseph along with many nieces and nephews.
James was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 1 Monroe, NY from 1978 until his passing. He received the Burns – Hayes award, the highest award bestowed upon a Hibernian. James served as Div. 1 President from 1996-97, District 8 Director 1992-94, AOH County Board President 2001-2005, AOH Historian from 1990 -2014. He founded the Fleming Scholarship Fund. In 1992 He was the Grand Marshall of the Mid Hudson Saint Patrick's Parade.
James was a bagpiper in the AOH Pipe and Drums for 38 years. He taught new pipers and mentored bagpipers from West Point from 1991- 96.
Outside of work, he had many interests. He loved to play golf, tend to his gardening, and especially loved to research and write about Irish recipients of the Medal of Honor from the American Civil War. He also loved to watch soccer games when he could.
A Public Wake will be held from the hours of 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 19 at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, July 20, at St. Columba R.C. Church, 27 High Street, Chester, NY 10918. A Burial with Military Honors will follow at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.
