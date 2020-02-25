Home

Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
James J. Mullany


1950 - 2020
James J. Mullany
February 11, 1950 - February 25, 2020
South Blooming Grove, NY
James J. Mullany, 70, of South Blooming Grove, died suddenly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY.
James was born February 11, 1950 in Woodside, NY; the son of James and Beatrice (Creegan) Mullany.
He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was a Police Officer in the 24th Precinct in Manhattan, NY; Village Trustee for the Village of South Blooming Grove. He probably will be playing golf in Heaven with Phil, Eric and Mary.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen Mullany at home; sisters, Margaret (Midge) Twomey and husband Gerald of Queens Village, NY and Barbara Greenwood of Nesconset, NY; nieces: Kristin, Janice and Karen; and nephews: Michael, Kevin and Brian.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 27th at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 28th at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. Burial will be in Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Goshen.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to a Veterans Agency of ones choice.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
