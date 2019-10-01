|
James J. Voulo Jr.
October 6, 1965 - September 30, 2019
Cairo, NY
James J. Voulo Jr., 53, of Cairo, NY passed away on September 30, 2019.
James was born on October 6, 1965 to parents James and Catherine (Biondo) Voulo in Queens, NY.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Angela (Ahlers) Voulo, his children: Michael (Monica), Joseph, and Andrea (William), grandchildren: Mia, Jodi, Madelyn, and Ethan, siblings: Anthony, Barbara (Allen), Erica (Maurice), Amanda (Tom), several nieces and nephews, and his former wife and mother of his children Elizabeth Miller.
James was a longtime member of American Legion Post #983, Cairo Hose Co., Greene County Paramedics, and a flight paramedic with Air Methods LifeNet.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home of the Mid-Hudson Valley Inc., 29 Bross Street, Cairo, NY. Fire Dept. and American Legion services will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Resurrection Lutheran Church, Cairo.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The , Community Hospice, , Columbia Greene Humane Society, or Cairo American Legion Post #983.
Condolences may be made at www.richardsfuneralhomeinc.net.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019