James Jesse Rumsey
November 15, 1965 - November 24, 2020
Grand Prairie, TX
James Jesse Rumsey, a resident of Grand Prairie, TX, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, after a brave fight against colon cancer. He was 55 years old.
The son of the late Paul Hyde, Jr. and Trudy Hyde of Middletown, NY, James was born on November 15, 1965 in Middletown, NY. He was a graduate of Warwick Valley High School, Warwick, NY. He was a dock worker at YRC Freight/Local 707, Maybrook, NY. He retired after 27 years of dedicated service.
Survivors include his wife, Nicole Hansen Rumsey; his son, Tyler Rumsey and daughter, Ariana Rumsey of Grand Prairie, TX, his son, Branden Rumsey of Middletown, NY. He is also survived by his mother, Trudy Hyde; his brother, Adrian "AJ" Rumsey and wife, Kelley Rumsey and nephews, Christian and Ryan Rumsey, all of Middletown, NY. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and nieces and nephews.
James enjoyed many hobbies and interests during his lifetime; including Kart Racing, bowling, competitive billiards, playing and watching soccer, NASCAR, vacationing in the Caribbean, scuba diving and fostering for a golden retriever rescue. Although he was raised in New York, he was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. What brought him the most joy were his three children. He faced his fear of heights to ride the big roller coasters with Branden which broke him in to do the same with Tyler and Ariana. He was often the only dad volunteering in Branden's classroom or volunteering at his school dances. He supported anything the kids were involved in, whether it was coaching soccer, camping with the Boy Scouts or selling cookies with the Girl Scouts. If he wasn't actively participating, he was in the stands or on a golf cart, cheering his kids on. Jim didn't fear dying, he feared not being here to watch his children's next accomplishments.
As you prepare to attend services please be aware that FACIAL COVERINGS and SOCIAL DISTANCING must be observed at all times. Due to NYSDOH guidelines there is a limit on the number of guests in the Funeral Home that may cause delayed entry into the building. Thank you for your patience.
A visitation and service will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, December 6, with a memorial service starting at 4:15 p.m. at Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY 10940. Burial is at 10 a.m., Monday, December 7. The procession will leave the funeral home sharply at 9:45 a.m. and proceed to Wallkill Cemetery, 160 Midway Rd., Middletown, NY.
Memorial donations can be made in James's name to one of the following organizations: Golden Retriever Rescue Alliance, Inc., Fort Worth, TX https://grralliance.org/
or the American Cancer Society
