James Joseph Dooney
November 21, 1962 - July 13, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
James Joseph Dooney, a long time resident of Port Jervis, NY, died Monday, July 13, 2020 in Middletown, NY. He was 57.
He was born November 21, 1962 in Mount Kisco, NY, the son of the late John Dooney and the late Concetta "Tina" Giaconi Dooney.
James was a brother of the Heat and Frost Insulator Local 91 where he worked for 36 years.
A family statement read: "He was well loved by everyone in the Heat and Frost Insulator Local 91 Union. He was a great father to his children."
Surviving are his significant other of 23 years, Sherri McGraw; four children: Colin Dooney, Colby Dooney, Catalina Jaros and her husband, Frank and Cory Dooney; sister,Barbara Reynolds and her husband, Thomas; three brothers: Peter Dooney, Greg Dooney and his wife, Janette and Glen Dooney; also four grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, John Dooney Jr.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, July 18 at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. 100 E. Main St. Port Jervis, NY 12771. Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, July 18 at funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 845-856-5191. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com