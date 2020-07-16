1/1
James Joseph Dooney
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Joseph Dooney
November 21, 1962 - July 13, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
James Joseph Dooney, a long time resident of Port Jervis, NY, died Monday, July 13, 2020 in Middletown, NY. He was 57.
He was born November 21, 1962 in Mount Kisco, NY, the son of the late John Dooney and the late Concetta "Tina" Giaconi Dooney.
James was a brother of the Heat and Frost Insulator Local 91 where he worked for 36 years.
A family statement read: "He was well loved by everyone in the Heat and Frost Insulator Local 91 Union. He was a great father to his children."
Surviving are his significant other of 23 years, Sherri McGraw; four children: Colin Dooney, Colby Dooney, Catalina Jaros and her husband, Frank and Cory Dooney; sister,Barbara Reynolds and her husband, Thomas; three brothers: Peter Dooney, Greg Dooney and his wife, Janette and Glen Dooney; also four grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, John Dooney Jr.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, July 18 at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. 100 E. Main St. Port Jervis, NY 12771. Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, July 18 at funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 845-856-5191. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gray-Parker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved