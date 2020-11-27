James Kenneth Black III
November 2, 1970 - November 24, 2020
Warwick, NY
James Kenneth Black III of Warwick, NY entered into rest on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was 50.
The son of Sharon Myers Black and the late James Kenneth Black Jr., he was born on November 2, 1970 in Greenwich, CT.
Jimmy was an active member of the Pine Island Volunteer Fire Department, Pulaski Company for 16 years. He was devoted to his duty and to his brothers in the Company. His faithful service embodied his commitment to helping others in his community. Jim worked for Ropeway in ski lift construction and maintenance.
Jim loved each of his children, working with his hands, and the outdoors. He shared his love of nature with his kids—passing it on in small moments—while teaching them to fish, working on projects, or playing with them outside listening to country music with some chicken on the grill.
He is survived by his daughter, Josephine Grace Black; son, James Kenneth Black IV; daughter, Katherine Jayne Black and their mother, Jennifer Martin; his mother, Sharon Black; his brother, Thomas M. Black and wife, Melissa; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, James Kenneth Black Jr.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 29th at the Pine Island Firehouse, 675 County Route 1, Pine Island, NY 10969. A private cremation will follow.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state, face-coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the firehouse may be limited. We ask that those who may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines and have temperature taken prior to entering.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Island Fire Department, PO Box 159, Pine Island, NY 10969.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com