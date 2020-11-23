James Kevin Frost
January 20, 1932 - November 6, 2020
Monroe, NY
James Kevin Frost, 88, of Monroe, NY. died peacefully on November 6, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY. A longtime resident of Monroe, NY, he was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 20, 1932, the son of the late Casimir and Edna Frost.
James started work in the restaurant department of the Guaranty Trust Company (JP Morgan) in 1950 and retired 44 years later as an Executive Chef and Restaurant Manager. He was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the U.S. Army. A life-long Giants fan, he was a Giants season ticket holder for 57 years.
He is predeceased by his wife, Anne Morrison Frost, whom he married on June 26, 1954; his brother, Kenneth Frost; and his sister, Margaret Cutter. Survivors include his son, Kevin and his wife Suzanne of Bel Air, MD; his son, Sean and his wife Rosemarie of Fair Oaks, NY; his daughter, Mary Ellen Beams and her husband Frank of Monroe, NY; his grandchildren: Sean, Meghan, Brendan, Daniel, Kieran, James, Caitlin, Colin, Rosemarie, Christina, Francis, and Joseph; and his great-grandchildren: Cameron, Ryan, Brady, Dylan, Keara, Alexander, Isabella, Mackenzie, Patrick, Grady, Nicholas, Francis, Finley, Jack and Michael; and his three sisters, Edna Frost, SSND, of Willard, WI, Barbara O'Donnell of Brooklyn, NY, and Casimira Garrett of Red Bank, NJ.
A private service was held at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Inc. Funeral Home, Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m.. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. We ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing. Interment will follow at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550. www.hospiceoforange.com
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home