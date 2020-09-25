James L. Beams, Sr.
December 18, 1953 - September 23, 2020
Monroe, NY
James L. Beams, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 66 years old. Son of the late Charles and Isabelle Charleston Beams, he was born on December 18, 1953 in Cornwall, NY.
James was a Grounds Keeper for Monroe-Woodbury Central Schools in Central Valley, NY. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY, and a member of American Legion Post #488 in Monroe, NY.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Robertazzi Beams at home; his children: James L. Beams, Jr. and his wife, Stephanie of Washingtonville, NY, and Michael J. Beams and his fiancé, Dominique Janots of Warwick, NY; his siblings: John Lewis (Kathy) of Monroe, NY, Ronald Lewis (Donna) of Greenville, NY, Theodore Beams (Maria) of Blooming Grove, NY, Francis Beams (Mary Ellen) of Monroe, NY, Ricky Beams of Monroe, NY, T.A. Beams (Barbara) of Vails Gate, NY, Joyce Vail (Larry) of Shelbyville, TN, and Gigi Wilson (Chip) of Newburgh, NY; his sister-in-law, Rose Beams of Middletown, NY; his grandchildren: Isabelle, James, III, and Ivy, along with many nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by his siblings: Cindy Lewis, Monica Beams DeVore, Mary Beams Jones, Harvey Lewis, Chester Beams, Paul Lewis, Gerald Lewis, and Charles Beams, Jr.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 27 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY 10950. Interment will take place at Seamanville Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com