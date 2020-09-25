1/1
James L. Beams Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James L. Beams, Sr.
December 18, 1953 - September 23, 2020
Monroe, NY
James L. Beams, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 66 years old. Son of the late Charles and Isabelle Charleston Beams, he was born on December 18, 1953 in Cornwall, NY.
James was a Grounds Keeper for Monroe-Woodbury Central Schools in Central Valley, NY. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY, and a member of American Legion Post #488 in Monroe, NY.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Robertazzi Beams at home; his children: James L. Beams, Jr. and his wife, Stephanie of Washingtonville, NY, and Michael J. Beams and his fiancé, Dominique Janots of Warwick, NY; his siblings: John Lewis (Kathy) of Monroe, NY, Ronald Lewis (Donna) of Greenville, NY, Theodore Beams (Maria) of Blooming Grove, NY, Francis Beams (Mary Ellen) of Monroe, NY, Ricky Beams of Monroe, NY, T.A. Beams (Barbara) of Vails Gate, NY, Joyce Vail (Larry) of Shelbyville, TN, and Gigi Wilson (Chip) of Newburgh, NY; his sister-in-law, Rose Beams of Middletown, NY; his grandchildren: Isabelle, James, III, and Ivy, along with many nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by his siblings: Cindy Lewis, Monica Beams DeVore, Mary Beams Jones, Harvey Lewis, Chester Beams, Paul Lewis, Gerald Lewis, and Charles Beams, Jr.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 27 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY 10950. Interment will take place at Seamanville Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved