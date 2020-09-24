1/
James L. Robertson
1941 - 2020
September 8, 1941 - September 21, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
James L. Robertson, a retired Mechanic for Teamsters Union 707 and longtime resident of the area, passed away at his home on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was 79. The son of the late George Lyman Robertson and Arlie "Betty" Relyea, he was born on September 8, 1941 in Patterson, NJ.
A Veteran of the U.S. Navy, James served his country during the American Conflict in Vietnam.
Survivors include his four children: Wendy Brown and her husband, Carl, Nancy Basler and her husband, Craig, Michael Robertson and his wife, Missy, James Robertson and his wife, Cara; nine grandchildren: Christopher Basler, Ryan Kelly, Thomas Basler, Alyssa Thomas, Robert Brown, Brooke Robertson, Kevin Brown, Griffin Robertson and Renee Robertson; three great-grandchildren: Addelyn Basler, Camden Thomas, and Brayden Basler; sisters: Ruth DeRisi and her husband, Bill, Valerie Schopperley, and Bonnie Robertson. James is further survived by several nieces and nephews and is predeceased by his wife, Betty A. Robertson; sister, Deloris Rath, and brother-in-law, Gary Rath.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 27 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.,1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush. Celebration of Life will begin at 3 p.m. with Reverend Craig Basler officiating. Cremation was private. Due to COVID-19 restrictions capacity is limited. Face mask and social distance requirements mandated by NYS are in effect.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org.
To leave a condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
