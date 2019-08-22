Home

June 28, 1935 - August 19, 2019
Crossville, TN and Middletown, NY
James Long, 84, entered into eternal rest after a short illness on August 19, 2019. The son of the late Troy Hoover Vanderhoof and the late Elroy Long, he was born June 28, 1935 in Arkansas.
He served in the U.S. Navy. Jim retired after 30 years of employment at Mid-Hudson Psychiatric Center and Middletown Psychiatric Center. He also owned an Antenna Installation Business for many years.
Jim retired in 1990 and enjoyed restoring antique cars, especially Fords.
He is survived by his loving wife, Hope Hendrickson Long; sister, Sue Meredith; children, Sherry Robinholt (Jim) of Wurtsboro NY, Terry Long (Ann) of Crystal River, FL, and Michelle Flower (Tom) of St. John's, FL; grandchildren: Lauren, Madison, and Sophia.
A private service was held.
Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to The Cumberland House Hospice, 140 Kate's Korner, Crossville, TN 38555.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019
