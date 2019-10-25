Home

William F. Hogan Funeral Home
135 Main Street
Highland Falls, NY 10928
(845) 446-2868
James M. Fahey

James M. Fahey Obituary
James M. Fahey
May 21, 1942 - October 22, 2019
Congers, NY
James M. Fahey passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Nyack Hospital in Nyack, NY. He was 77 years old. Son of the late William Martin and Mary Margaret Burns Fahey, he was born May 21, 1942 in Ogdensburg, NY.
James was a Quality Market Manager for United States Gypsum in Stony Point, NY, for 43 years. He was a member of the Fort Montgomery Fire Department a member of Sacred Heart Church in Highland Falls and Blessed Sacrament in Fort Montgomery, his focus in life was his family, always caring for them first.
Survivors include his sons: Patrick Fahey of Yorktown, NY, Michael Fahey and his wife Sheirill of Ringwood, NJ, Colin Fahey and his wife Kathleen Murphy of Pottsville, PA, daughter Deborah Frank and her husband Adam of Sloatsburg, NY; brothers: John Joseph Fahey and his wife Victoria of Orangeburg, NY; his grandchildren: Jacqueline, Jessica, Joshua, Meghan, Patrick, Ryan, Samantha, Vanessa, Connor, Kiera; his great-grandchild, Belmont James, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Donna Lee Sharrow; his brother, Michael Wilbert Fahey and sister Mary Margaret Fahey.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 1st at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. A Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2 at Sacred Heart Church in Highland Falls, NY.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home 845-446- 2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
