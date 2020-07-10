James M. Partington
September 27, 1962 - July 9, 2020
Cornwall, NY
James M. Partington of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on July 9, 2020 at home. He was 57 years old.
The eldest son of David H. Partington and the late Joan D. (Morgan) Partington, James was born on September 27, 1962 in Newburgh, NY.
James was also a beloved Chef at the Promenade in Tuxedo, NY where he will be greatly missed by many.
A family statement reads: "James was more than just a father to me; he was my absolute best friend. I will always treasure the moments we shared together every adventure we'd take, every phone call made, even just sitting and enjoying each other's company and watching a good movie. He would tell me "thank you for making me a dad" and truly he was an amazing father, but it didn't stop there; he was a great son, brother, husband and friend to everyone blessed to have him in their lives. I love my dad from the bottom of my heart and he will be greatly missed and always remembered.
In addition to his father, David H. Partington of Cornwall, NY, James is survived by his loving daughter: Natasha A. Partington of Pompano Beach, FL; and his brother: Robert Partington of Cornwall, NY.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 12th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
