James M. "Sonny" Rogers
January 11, 1929 - October 23, 2019
New Paltz, New York
James M. "Sonny" Rogers, age 90, of New Paltz, NY, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving friends. James was born January 11, 1929 in Raleigh, NC, and was the son of the late Ulysses and Delia (Cosy) Rogers. He married Sarah Serrano on February 23, 1957 at Bronx, NY. Sarah predeceased him in June, 2002.
Sonny was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He was employed by Handy Andy Window Blinds in White Plains, NY as a decorator until his retirement. He enjoyed bowling and playing bocce ball at the Aloha Acres Club House and was a member of the Aloha Players. He had also been an associate member of the Modena Fire Department.
"There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends that become family"…he is survived by his adopted family who loved him dearly; Robert and Virginia "Dolly" Roberts, Amanda, Dan and Mikayla Shafer, Alicia and Christopher Northrop and April Roberts.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home,162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY, with funeral services taking place at 3 p.m.
Cremation will take place and a private burial of Sonny's cremains will be held at the Ulster County Veterans Cemetery at New Paltz at the discretion of the family.
