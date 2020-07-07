James M. "Jimmy" Schreibeis
July 29, 1974 - July 6, 2020
Florida, NY
James M. "Jimmy" Schreibeis of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Monday, July 06, 2020. He was 45. The son of Robert J. Schreibeis and Rosemarie Pucci Schreibeis, he was born on July 29, 1974 in Goshen, NY.
Jimmy was a heavy equipment operator for Local 825 Operating Engineers. He had a passion for his work, racing his horses and eating good food. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends who appreciated his storytelling, outspoken personality and extreme loyalty, which made him one of a kind. He was an amazing brother, son, companion and "The Best Uncle Ever". Jimmy was generous beyond belief.
He is survived by his parents; companion, Sadie Chandler; brother, Robert J. Schreibeis Jr. and wife, Karryn; brother, John Schreibeis and wife, Sonya; nephew, Blake; three nieces, Riley, Madison and Mikaelah.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8th from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Fire Department, PO Box 600, Florida, NY 10921.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com