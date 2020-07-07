1/1
James M. "Jimmy" Schreibeis
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. "Jimmy" Schreibeis
July 29, 1974 - July 6, 2020
Florida, NY
James M. "Jimmy" Schreibeis of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Monday, July 06, 2020. He was 45. The son of Robert J. Schreibeis and Rosemarie Pucci Schreibeis, he was born on July 29, 1974 in Goshen, NY.
Jimmy was a heavy equipment operator for Local 825 Operating Engineers. He had a passion for his work, racing his horses and eating good food. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends who appreciated his storytelling, outspoken personality and extreme loyalty, which made him one of a kind. He was an amazing brother, son, companion and "The Best Uncle Ever". Jimmy was generous beyond belief.
He is survived by his parents; companion, Sadie Chandler; brother, Robert J. Schreibeis Jr. and wife, Karryn; brother, John Schreibeis and wife, Sonya; nephew, Blake; three nieces, Riley, Madison and Mikaelah.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8th from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Fire Department, PO Box 600, Florida, NY 10921.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved