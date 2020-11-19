1/1
James Norman Hansen
1951 - 2020
January 31, 1951 - November 12, 2020
Middletown, NY
James "Jim" Norman Hansen died on November 12, 2020 at his home in Thompson Ridge, NY. He was 69.
Jim was born as Shizuyo Nagasawa on January 31, 1951 in Tokyo, Japan to Yasuke and Fuku Nagasawa. As a child, he encountered American missionaries working in Japan, Joan and Norman Neumann. The Neumanns found Jim and wanted to adopt him, but due to a conflict in the immigration laws and the length of their mission, were unable to adopt Jim. Joan asked her parents, Richard Louis and Doris Hansen to adopt Jim, and when he was five, he was adopted and moved to Yonkers, NY. Shortly after, his sister, Sayoko "Sam", was also adopted by them.
Jim was a talented musician who played in a band called "The Exiles", a band that was voted best band on the Zachary Disco-Teen program. His friends and peers called him "Jimmy Cool". He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved the outdoors. He was both a car and weapons expert, natural guitarist and loved history. Jim always had a "Dad joke" on hand and loved to share his hobbies and interests with his kids and grandkids.
Jim is survived by his four children; sons: James R. Hansen and his wife, Simone, John P. and Jay M. Hansen and one daughter, Jenna K.K. Hansen; six grandchildren: Kayla, Marisa, Isabella, Matthew, Jahaira and Joshua; his former wife, Jean, and many cousins, including the Waterfield and Tully families.
He was predeceased by his siblings, brothers: Noburu and Masaru and sisters: Sayoko Rich and Joan Boyer.
His wishes were to be cremated and return home to Japan without any viewings or services as he only wanted people to celebrate his life rather than gather in his death. To post online condolence or view the tribute video, please visit www.applebee-mcphillips.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
