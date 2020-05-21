James "John" O'Mara
July 28, 1954 - May 19, 2020
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
After a short and courageous battle with cancer, James "John" O'Mara of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY, entered into eternal rest on May 19, 2020 at home, with Beatle music playing, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 65 years old.
The son of the late James Edward O'Mara and Elizabeth (Geggenheimer) O'Mara, John was born on July 28, 1954 in Newburgh, NY. He was Proprietor of O'Mara's Tavern in New Windsor, NY from 1980-1989. John retired from USMA, West Point after 29 years, where he worked in the Cadet Barracks, Self-Service Supply, and Keller Army Hospital Warehouse.
A humble, authentic man with immense character and wit, John's love of his family and friends inspired us all. John loved his childhood and growing up in New Windsor, NY; his Catholic faith and attending Mass; his adopted hometown — COH and Cliffside Park neighbors; the Cornwall Public Library; the Woodstock radio station and the New York Jets and Mets. Upon retirement, John enjoyed some of the happiest moments of his life visiting England with his family and taking care of his granddaughter, Mabel.
John is survived by his loving wife of 39 years: Mary (Monahan) O'Mara at home; his devoted children, Kelly A. (O'Mara) Ovenell and her husband, Neil, of London, England and Casey C. O'Mara and her husband, James Arrabito of Wayne, NJ; and his pride and joy, granddaughter, Mabel Grace Arrabito; his siblings: Charles and Gail O'Mara, Eileen and Joseph Potter, Betsy O'Mara, and special cousin, Kathy Kissel; John and Peg Monahan, Thomas Monahan, and Mother-in-Law, Grace Monahan; as well as many nieces and nephews that he treasured.
"I am the Resurrection and the Life; he who believes in Me, even if he die, shall live; and whoever lives and believes in Me, shall never die."
John xi, 25
Due to the public health concerns of the Corona Virus (Covid-19), a Memorial Mass for John will be held at a later date. Please refer back to this website, www.Quigleybros.com, for further information. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
Donations in John's memory can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 21 to May 22, 2020.