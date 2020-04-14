Home

James P. "Big Jimmy" DeGelormo


1949 - 2020
James P. "Big Jimmy" DeGelormo Obituary
James P. "Big Jimmy" DeGelormo
December 25, 1949 - April 13, 2020
New Windsor, NY
James DeGelormo, 70, a retiree from NYS Corrections Downstate Transportation, passed away on April 13, 2020. The son of the late Paul and Evelyn (McDonald) DeGelormo, he was born in Cold Spring, NY. He was married to the late Roxanne (Valentine) DeGelormo.
Jim loved hanging out with his son and daughter-in-law. He was a diehard Yankee fan and was crazy about NHRA Drag Racing. He was a member of Gold's Gym in Newburgh, and enjoyed helping out with anything you needed. He loved to run Bingo at New Windsor Country Inn and enjoyed his karate classes!
Jim is survived by his son, James DeGelormo Jr. and his wife Stacia Crisci DeGelormo; his in-laws, Barbara and Gordan Allen, Bruce Washburn and his wife Carmela, and Kenneth Washburn and his wife Anna; many nieces and nephews; his best friend and sons Godfather Joseph Percaccillo: and 4 beautiful grand-dogs. In addition to his wife Roxanne, he was predeceased by his sister, Paulette Donnelly.
Due to the COVID occurrence, services will be held privately, with burial in Cold Spring Cemetery.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
