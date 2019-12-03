Home

Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen RC Church
75 Sanfordville Road
Warwick, NY
James P. Joyce


1932 - 2019
James P. Joyce Obituary
James P. Joyce
March 27, 1932 - December 2, 2019
Warwick, NY
James P. Joyce of Warwick, NY (formerly of Bergenfield, NJ) passed away on December 2, 2019 in Norwood, NJ. He was 87 years old.
Born in Teaneck, NJ on March 27, 1932, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Mc Laughlin) Joyce.
Prior to his retirement, James was an insurance underwriter for White Hall Insurance in New York City. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid golfer, as well as a fan of the NY Giants, Mets and Rangers.
James is survived by his five sons: Brian Joyce and his wife, Barbara of Bergenfield, NJ, Kenneth Joyce and his wife, Barbara of Wurtsboro, NY, James T. Joyce of Warwick, NY, Michael Joyce and his wife, Helen of Bloomfield, NJ, and Glenn Joyce and his wife, Surelis of White Plains, NY; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Brenda Joyce, Marie Joyce and Catherine Hall. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan; daughter, Diane; and daughter-in-law, Kathleen Joyce.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY, followed by interment at Warwick Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
