James Patrick Reed

March 10, 1940 - August 29, 2020

Grahamsville, NY

James Patrick Reed passed away peacefully at his home in Grahamsville, NY on Saturday, August 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 80 years old.

Jim was born to parents Lillian and Steadman Reed and attended Ellenville High School. He was a star athlete and later became a proud member of the United States Marines Corp and remained a patriot, proud of his Country. He married the love of his life, Joan Ellen Handelman. They were married for 55 years and together they raised two wonderful children.

As a lifelong resident of the area and a prominent local businessman, Jim was an inventor and entrepreneur who started and operated Reed Systems together with his wife for 42 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, adventure seeker, and traveler who loved flying his plane on trips around the country. Most importantly he was a loving husband and father. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of 55 years: Joan; his dogs: Cinder and Dixie; his daughter and son-in-law: Kimberly and Troy Hexter of New Hartford, CT, his son and daughter-in-law: Jonathan and Kimberly Reed of Pine Bush, NY; his cherished grandchildren: Sarah, Dominique, and James; as well as his great-grandchildren: Avery, Arya and Austin.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2nd at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 Main Street, Ellenville NY. Funeral services will be offered for family and friends at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3rd at Furman Cemetery in Napanoch, NY.

