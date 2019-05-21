|
|
James (Jimmy)
Patrick Rodgers
November 2, 1942 - May 17, 2019
Fort Myers, FL
On Friday evening, May 17, 2019, James (Jimmy) Patrick Rodgers, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother & friend, passed away at the age of 76. Jimmy was born on November 2, 1942, in Queens, N.Y. to Mr. & Mrs. James Rodgers. He was a Vietnam Veteran and a New York City Police Officer for 18 years. Following, he built and owned West Coast Structural Company for over 30 years in Fort Myers, Florida.
On October 12, 2002, he married the love of his life Linda Hodus-Fiddle, together they nurtured with such love their daughters Jodi, Mandi and Robin. Jimmy was also blessed with nine grandchildren: Jill, Joshua, Jordan, Jake, Cody, Jeremy, Jack, Hunter & Charlotte. His grandchildren loved making memories with him; whether boating, fishing, or listening to his stories. Jimmy had two son in laws that felt he was their rock.
Jimmy had a passion for boating and taught for the Power Squadron in Fort Myers. Off the water, he loved hanging out with his Jersey Boys. Jimmy also enjoyed helping others and volunteered to build homes for the handicapped through Builders Care. He was a member of the Moose and the Elks Clubs, and was the head member of his Home Owners Association. He was a board member of the Fort Myers Licensing Board. Jimmy loved his roots and was an avid member of the Irish Club and fan of the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
Jimmy was known for his beautiful blue eyes, quick wit, hilarious jokes, infectious smile, firm strong handshake and his kind & compassionate personality. Jimmy would take the shirt off his back for anyone. He touched so many hearts, we will not be the same without him.
The memorial service will be held at Bum & Kel's Restaurant in Loch Sheldrack on Saturday, July 27 (rain date July 28). In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 21 to May 22, 2019