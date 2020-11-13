James "Jimmy" Pivin
April 14, 1956 - November 5, 2020
Formerly of Greenfield Park, NY
Our hearts are broken! On November 5, 2020 we lost James "Jimmy" Pivin of Palm Beach Gardens Florida, formerly of Greenfield Park, NY; a loving husband, father, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, who gave pretty excellent hugs.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbie Pivin; son, Kristopher Pivin (Elizabeth); stepson, Jamie Coogan; sisters, Cindy Osborne and Chris LaBarr (Robert). He was predeceased by his parents, Connee and John Pivin Jr. and baby brother, John.
Jimmy was a hard worker, avid reader and loved his kitties. His patient go-with-the-flow attitude, sense of humor and easy smile made him a joy to be around. Always up for a summer festival concert. His family meant the world to him.
Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family due to the pandemic.
Donations in Jimmy's name may be made to an animal charity of choice
.
