James "Jimmie" Poole
James "Jimmie" Poole
March 2, 1949 - September 21, 2020
Burlingham, NY
James "Jimmie" Poole of Burlingham, NY, entered into rest on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was 71.
The son of the late Edward Poole & Marie Anna DeGraw Poole, he was born on March 2, 1949 in Paterson, NJ.
He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Grove Poole; three daughters, Laura Cooper, Evelyn Parmerter & Anna Nozkowski; two stepchildren, Keith & Kristen Grove; nine grandchildren, Brittany Zoppie, Richard Nozkowski, James Nozkowski, Brendon Cooper, Sarah Parmerter, Kendra Parmerter, Jason Grove, Nikolaus Grove-Pulos and Domynick Lane; three great-grandchildren, Julianna Nozkowski; Fallon & Francesca Zoppie and his beloved dog Tasha.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Ida Poole; granddaughter, Ashley Meg Greene; great-grandson, Abraham Greene.
Graveside services will be held 12 noon on Saturday, October 3rd at St. Columba Cemetery, Chester.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home
To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
