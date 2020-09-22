James "Jimmie" Poole
March 2, 1949 - September 21, 2020
Burlingham, NY
James "Jimmie" Poole of Burlingham, NY, entered into rest on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was 71.
The son of the late Edward Poole & Marie Anna DeGraw Poole, he was born on March 2, 1949 in Paterson, NJ.
He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Grove Poole; three daughters, Laura Cooper, Evelyn Parmerter & Anna Nozkowski; two stepchildren, Keith & Kristen Grove; nine grandchildren, Brittany Zoppie, Richard Nozkowski, James Nozkowski, Brendon Cooper, Sarah Parmerter, Kendra Parmerter, Jason Grove, Nikolaus Grove-Pulos and Domynick Lane; three great-grandchildren, Julianna Nozkowski; Fallon & Francesca Zoppie and his beloved dog Tasha.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Ida Poole; granddaughter, Ashley Meg Greene; great-grandson, Abraham Greene.
Graveside services will be held 12 noon on Saturday, October 3rd at St. Columba Cemetery, Chester.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home
