James "Jimmie" PooleMarch 2, 1949 - September 21, 2020Burlingham, NYJames "Jimmie" Poole of Burlingham, NY, entered into rest on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was 71.The son of the late Edward Poole & Marie Anna DeGraw Poole, he was born on March 2, 1949 in Paterson, NJ.He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran.He is survived by his wife, Debra Grove Poole; three daughters, Laura Cooper, Evelyn Parmerter & Anna Nozkowski; two stepchildren, Keith & Kristen Grove; nine grandchildren, Brittany Zoppie, Richard Nozkowski, James Nozkowski, Brendon Cooper, Sarah Parmerter, Kendra Parmerter, Jason Grove, Nikolaus Grove-Pulos and Domynick Lane; three great-grandchildren, Julianna Nozkowski; Fallon & Francesca Zoppie and his beloved dog Tasha.He was predeceased by his first wife, Ida Poole; granddaughter, Ashley Meg Greene; great-grandson, Abraham Greene.Graveside services will be held 12 noon on Saturday, October 3rd at St. Columba Cemetery, Chester.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral HomeTo send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com