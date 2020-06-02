James R. Edwards
November 20, 1942 - May 27, 2020
Monticello, NY
James R. Edwards, 77, of Monticello, NY passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
"Jamez" "Caesar" known to family and friends was born November 20, 1942. He was raised in Harlem, NY to the late Robert Day and Lillie Henry Day. He was predeceased by his brother, Carl, son, Darren, and grandsons, Vaughn and Terrell Day. He leaves behind his wife, Lorraine West Edwards; daughters, Deanna and Dorothea Day; brothers, Cary and Daniel (June Francis) Day; sisters, Delores, Debra, and Doris Day; grandchildren, William, Shameka, Sharell, Shamia, and Deon Day; Dominick, Jasmine, and Camron Russell; stepchildren, Lamont, Terry, and Kimberly West; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In May of 2009 at the age of 69, James graduated from Sullivan County Community College with an Associates Degree in Applied Science in Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counseling. James worked at the Concord Resort Hotel for 7 years and Walmart for 11 years. He finished his career off as a drug and alcohol counselor at the Recovery Center and Daytop where he met a lot of friends/family. He counseled inmates at the Sullivan County jail. Determined to help others through their sobriety, James himself has been 21 years sober. To most he was the god father of Monticello. If you had the pleasure to know James, he was well respected. He always had some uplifting or praising words. Even if it was a funny joke, he showed he cared. He was also a member of St. Peter's Church in Monticello where he served as an usher; as well as a member of the Liberty Masonic Lodge #48.
Due to our current health crisis, his funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family, and a public memorial service may be held at a later date. Burial will be made at the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello, NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.