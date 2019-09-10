|
|
James R. Halpin
May 24, 1935 - September 7, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
James R. Halpin, "The Answer Man", 84, of the Town of Newburgh, retired as the Head of Reference of Newburgh Free Library from 1970-2000, entered into rest on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
The Son of the late James H. and Frances (Round) Halpin, James was born on May 24, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY.
James was a graduate of Salisbury School, in Salisbury CT. He graduated from Washington College and continued his education at CW Post Library School, in Brookville, LI having earned his Master's in Library Science. He also furthered his education at Rutgers University.
Jim served our country as a member of the US Army from 1959-1962 as a proud member of the 507th, attached to the 7th Army. He was a Specialist 5th Class, E1, with a specialty in Electronics. He was primarily stationed in Germany and he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. Jim went on to serve in the Army Reserves until 1965.
Jim served as the Head of Reference of Newburgh Free Library from 1970-2000. During this time, he developed one of the finest Reference collections in South Eastern New York. Jim was a highly respected Library Liaison for the Ramapo Catskill Library System (RCLS), serving all of Orange, Sullivan, Rockland and part of Ulster Counties. Jim was a Founding Member and Past President of Orange Library Association (OLA) and was active in other local, state and national library organizations. He was admired and respected by librarians and library directors throughout the area.
Jim has also been active in the community. He was a Rotary Club member for many years and volunteered for many philanthropic organizations. Jim was fiercely proud of the Newburgh area and continued to volunteer his time to the Newburgh Historical Society until his passing. As a member of The Union Presbyterian Church for nearly four decades, Jim served 12 years as an Elder and many years as a Superintendent of Sunday School, as well as a term as Clerk of Session. As Director of the Union Food Pantry, Jim shared his vision of helping others, always trying to better fulfill the needs of patrons and searching for new ways to reach more in need. Currently The Food Pantry distributes over 300 bags of food monthly.
Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Joan Sommers-Halpin, at home; his son, Keith Halpin, of Lenexa, KS; his daughter Robin Winoski, of Syracuse, NY; his step-children Mark Sommers, Lisa Sommers, and Eric Sommers and his wife Maggie; his grandchildren, Sean Winoski, Matthew Winoski, Joshua Winoski, Kailyn Sgroi and her husband, Jacob, and Alena Brocker.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, James and Francis; his wife of 26 years, Roberta (Ibach) and his sister, Harriet Delahas.
He will be missed by many for his vast knowledge, his incredible generosity, and his indelible spirit.
A Graveside Service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh, NY. There will be a Memorial Celebration of Jim's Life on Saturday, September 28 at 2 p.m. at The Union Presbyterian Church, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jim's memory may be made to either: The Newburgh Free Library, 124 Grand Street, Newburgh, NY 12550 or to The Union Church Food Pantry at Union Presbyterian Church, 44 Balmville Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019