|
|
James R. Pawliczek Sr.
September 3, 1939 - March 30, 2020
Florida, NY
James Russel Pawliczek Sr. of Florida, New York was born to Albert Pawliczek and Gertrude (Weslowski) Pawliczek.
He was born, lived and worked in Florida NY. Attended St. Joseph's School and S. S. Seward Institute.
James was a passionate Basketball and Baseball Player, was named Orange County Athlete of the year. Later to become a basketball coach for St. Joseph's School in Florida, NY. He was an avid golfer and past member of Warwick Valley Country Club.
He started his career as an insurance salesman. Later went on to be the Broker - Owner of Village Realty of Orange County and past President / Developer of Glenmere Homes Inc. He dedicated his life to serve his family and community. Active member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. Active member of St. Joseph's Holy Name Society. Past member of Florida Fire Dept. and the Ambulance Corp. Past member of the Knights of Columbus. Member of the Florida Lion's Club. Past Village of Florida Trustee. Past member of the Village of Florida Planning Board. Former Mayor, Village of Florida March 2002 to March 2018. Past (non-shooting) Member of Shoot a Buck Hunting Club. Was often found sitting or napping under a tree reading a book with his gun at his side. Jim was instrumental in helping to obtain The Seward - Mapes Homestead for the Village of Florida.
James was a man who commanded a presence when he stepped into a room, he was smart, witty, funny, patient, had an even temperament, handled all urgent matters with ease. At 6'4" he was known to be a gentle giant. His funny disposition, kindness and sense of humor will be missed by all.
He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly (Havranek) Pawliczek, oldest brother, Bill Pawliczek of Philadelphia, PA.
James is survived by his loving wife, Marie Pehush-Pawliczek of Florida NY along with her eight siblings and their families; daughter, Cynthia A. Pawliczek (Warwick); grandson, Brenden Myers (Georgia); son, James R. Pawliczek Jr. (Montgomery); daughter-in-law, Andrea Durgin Pawliczek (Walden); granddaughter, Arianna Pawliczek (Newburgh); son, Michael A. Pawliczek & daughter-in-law, Regina Pawliczek (Florida NY); granddaughter, Erin Lynn Pawliczek (Maine); grandsons, Michael James Pawliczek & Alec Raymond Pawliczek (Florida); brother, Ronald Pawliczek, wife, Cathy (Boston MA); brother, Donald Pawliczek (Minisink NY); sister-in-law, Pat Pawliczek (Philadelphia PA); many nieces & nephews & great nieces & nephews.
James was loved and adored by his family and friends. He will be missed.
In light of the current health crisis and for the well-being of Jim's family and friends, services are being held privately. You are welcome to remotely attend the services via the internet by live streaming 12 noon, Friday, April 3rd by going to Jim's obituary located on the funeral homes website and click on the link at the bottom of his obituary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be made to Orange County Office for the Aging, 40 Matthews Street, Suite 305, Goshen, NY 10924 or to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.
To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020