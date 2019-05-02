|
|
James R. Shoop
December 24, 1931 - April 29, 2019
Lackawaxen, PA
James R. Shoop, 87 of Lackawaxen, PA, entered into rest at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Jim was married to Catherine Greco, who survives at home. He proudly served his country during the Korean War as a United States Marine. Jim later worked for Morse Diesel as an Electrical Engineer. He was a member of Saint Ann's Parish, in Shahola, PA.
Jim loved his loyal pet dogs, Gretchen and Freckles, they were always at his side. He was fondly called "Pepa" by his grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who all loved him. His family said, "As the Patriarch of our family he was a witty and loving husband who leaves us all with wonderful memories that we will all carry in our hearts."
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. Eanelli and the staff at Orange Regional Medical Center, nurses and aides, Linda, Sandy, Craig and Nicole at Revolutionary Home Hospice Care as well as Social Worker Nicole, for their excellent care and support given to Jim.
In addition to his loving wife, Jim is survived by his children, Heather O'Malley (Jake) of Rock Tavern, NY, James Shoop (Chrystine) of Goshen, NY, Robert Fanning of St Petersburg, FL, Laura Petersen (Scott) of Springfield, VA , Michael Fanning (Pam) of Wallkill, NY, Don Fanning of Lackawaxen, PA, and Julie Sheehan (Tim) of Strongsville, OH; sixteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; his brothers-in-law James Greco of Wallkill, Gary Greco of Sarasota, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Don Shoop and his granddaughter Karrie Durr.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 6 at Our Lady of the Lake Chapel, Newburgh. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Institute for Cancer Research, www.aicr.org or Orange Regional Medical Foundation, 707 East Main St., Middletown, NY 10940.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 2 to May 3, 2019