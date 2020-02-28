|
|
James "Pop-Pop" Ray
April 11, 1940 - February 22, 2020
New Windsor, NY
James "Pop-Pop" Ray departed this life on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
He was born in Thomas County, Georgia on April 11, 1940 to his parents, the late Horace and Bamma Ray. James attended the public schools of Leon County and owned his own landscaping company for many years. He worked at the United States Military Academy at West Point for 37 years until his retirement. James special profession was his love for cooking. He was joined in holy matrimony to Rose Maise in 1975.
James leaves to morn his passing, daughters: Denise Ray and Clara Green; sons: Johnathan (Betty) Whitted, Ronald (Elizabeth) Green, Lamont (Arlene) Gardner, and Michael Green; four sisters: Susie Ray, Carrie Jones, Martha Powell, Lola Leland, Betty (Roosevelt) Jones; granddaughter, Kristal Brannigan and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Ray; parents, Horace and Bamma Ray; son, Conway Green Sr.; nine siblings: Clarence, Leforsa, Oscar, Horace Jr, Bobby, Nellie, Eloise, George, and Ida Dunbar.
Mr. Ray will lay in repose from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4th at Mt. Calvary FBH Church, 167 Grand St., Newburgh, NY 12550. Funeral service 11 a.m. at the church. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020