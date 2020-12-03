James Robert Bailey
September 22, 1962 - December 1, 2020
Hurleyville, NY
James Robert Bailey of Hurleyville passed away on December 1, 2020. He was 58.
He was the son of the late James V. Bailey and Barbara A. Unnold, born on September 22, 1962 in Liberty, NY.
James worked as a mechanic for Eddie's Auto in Monticello. He was known for his loving and kind heart, he truly loved everyone. He enjoyed working on anything that had a motor and could often be found listening to music, particularly classic rock. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, he will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He is survived by his wife, Tarri Bailey of Hurleyville, NY; children: Stephanie Bailey of Ferndale, NY, Amanda Weed of Liberty, NY, Robert Dailey of Liberty, NY and Sean Cook of Neversink, NY; a grandchild, Destiny Weed of Liberty, NY; siblings: Lorraine Loucks and her husband, Bucky of Woodbourne, Frances Kiefer and her husband, Michael of Woodbourne, NY, Bert Dymond of Thompsonville, NY and Mike Dymond of Florida; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 4th at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Guidelines set forth by the State of New York will be followed, social distancing and masks are required at all times.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com